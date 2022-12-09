Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,466 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Avnet worth $39,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

