BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21.35 ($0.26), with a volume of 1109349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.05 ($0.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of £103.91 million and a PE ratio of 2,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.79.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

