Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,444 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

About Bausch Health Companies

Shares of BHC opened at $7.61 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.