Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.17. 24,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,168,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $672.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

