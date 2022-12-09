BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 3.8%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 44,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,661,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

BRF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of BRF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BRF by 383.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 810,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 643,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in BRF by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,520,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 324,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BRF by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

