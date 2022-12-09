Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.