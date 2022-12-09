Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Purchases £6,515 in Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,303 ($15.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,515 ($7,944.15).

Jasper Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jasper Judd acquired 500 shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,228 ($14.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,140 ($7,486.89).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BASC stock opened at GBX 1,252.50 ($15.27) on Friday. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,072.61 ($13.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,525 ($18.60). The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.70 million and a P/E ratio of 613.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.81.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

