Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.17

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.17 and last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 54363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,435,280.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

