Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,370,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431,996 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.48% of Cardinal Health worth $1,074,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after buying an additional 958,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

