Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$529.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.90.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

