Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 6.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 28,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,296,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Univest Sec dropped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.