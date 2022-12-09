CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512,876 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $49,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

