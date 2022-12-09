Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $38,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

CRL stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.