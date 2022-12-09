Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 207,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,891,448 shares.The stock last traded at $95.10 and had previously closed at $93.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

