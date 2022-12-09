Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5,870.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Genpact worth $67,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.
G opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
