CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
CohBar Stock Performance
Shares of CWBR opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. CohBar has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.20. Analysts predict that CohBar will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CohBar
CohBar Company Profile
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
