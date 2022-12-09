CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CohBar Stock Performance

Shares of CWBR opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. CohBar has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.97.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.20. Analysts predict that CohBar will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CohBar

CohBar Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

