Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 145,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,933 shares.The stock last traded at $7.64 and had previously closed at $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

