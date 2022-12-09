Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,374,680 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after buying an additional 182,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.