Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 239002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Copper Fox Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.63 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Copper Fox Metals

(Get Rating)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.