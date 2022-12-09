Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $865.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cryoport by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 516,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 334,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

