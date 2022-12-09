Crystal Sumner Sells 12,914 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $16,788.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 547,290 shares in the company, valued at $711,477. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,633.20.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

