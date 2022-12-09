Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 184,552 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of GXO Logistics worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after buying an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after buying an additional 133,483 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.3 %

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

