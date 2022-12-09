Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 160,175 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 379.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,175 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,368,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

