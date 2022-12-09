Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,004 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

NYSE HUN opened at $27.88 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

