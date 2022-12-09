Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 938.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 212,601.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,677 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQ stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

