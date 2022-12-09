Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,394,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 319,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE SWN opened at $5.82 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

