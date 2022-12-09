Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cirrus Logic worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

