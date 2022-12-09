Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $68.58, but opened at $70.75. Datadog shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 34,547 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

