Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Up 4.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 2,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,575,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,654,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,575,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,654,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,294,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,111,490. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

