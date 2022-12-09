Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

