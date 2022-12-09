Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

