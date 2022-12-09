Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ecovyst by 50.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Robert Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

