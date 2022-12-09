Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after acquiring an additional 288,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

