Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.75 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.96) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

