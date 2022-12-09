Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 248.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

