Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

