Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,736 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $26.71.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

