Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,902 BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after buying an additional 131,494 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BrightView Stock Up 0.2 %

About BrightView

BrightView stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.