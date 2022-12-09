Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,966 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 91.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

