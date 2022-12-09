Delphia USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,468 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,421,873 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

