Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.
