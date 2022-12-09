Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CENT opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

