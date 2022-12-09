Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 32.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,452,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,424,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,980 shares of company stock worth $2,116,294. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.32 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

