Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 12,902 BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 42.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

BrightView Price Performance

BrightView Company Profile

Shares of BV opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

