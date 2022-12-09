Delphia USA Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Illumina Company Profile



Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

