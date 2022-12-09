Delphia USA Inc. Grows Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 326,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $264,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OWL opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -280.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

