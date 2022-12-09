Delphia USA Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $935.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.