Delphia USA Inc. Increases Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Insider Activity

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,993 shares of company stock valued at $708,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

