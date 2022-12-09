Delphia USA Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,993 shares of company stock worth $708,471. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.