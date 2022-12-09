Delphia USA Inc. Invests $151,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,731,000 after acquiring an additional 129,867 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,842,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,372,000 after acquiring an additional 202,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,450,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,566,000 after purchasing an additional 253,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,979,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 137,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,209 shares of company stock worth $458,356 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APG. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of APG opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

